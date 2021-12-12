From sharing Mantra to pictures, stories and videos, friends and people from the entertainment industry wished and expressed love for late actor Sidharth Shukla on his 41st birth anniversary. Actor Vidyut Jammwal, a close friend of the late actor, shared a Mantra in his honour. "Om purnamadah purnamidam Purnat purnamudachyate Purnasya purnamadaya Purnamevavashishyate. Om That is the whole. This is the whole. From wholeness emerges wholeness. Wholeness coming from wholeness, wholeness still remains. Sidharth Shukla Birth Anniversary: Vindu Dara Singh Remembers The Late Actor, Recalls How He Was Possessive About His Fans (View Post).

Inner Tuning: I am a complete and perfect part of the Whole. I carry the essence of this mantra within and meet the world in joyful abandon," his post read. Vidyut captioned the post as, "In SHUKLAS honor." Sidharth shared a close relationship with Vidyut. Both Vidyut and Sidharth started their career as models before venturing into acting. They used to train together at a gym. Vidyut even attend Sidharth's funeral and paid a special tribute to him on social media. Actor Sanjeeda Sheikh posted a picture of Sidharth on her Instagram Story and wrote, "Happy heavenly birthday Sid." Sidharth Shukla Is 2021’s Most Searched Male Celeb As per Yahoo’s ‘Year in Review 2021’; Kareena Kapoor Khan Most Searched Female Celebrity.

Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Vinod Singh Dara, too, shared a heartfelt post for Sidharth. "It's the beautiful day when #SidharthShukla was born and the love for him will flow forever ! Stay strong everyone as he is the brightest star in the heavens up above too now ! #HBDSidharthShukla," he tweeted. Sidharth died of a heart attack at the age of 40 on September 2. The actor last appeared on reality shows 'Bigg Boss OTT' and 'Dance Deewane 3' with Shehnaaz Gill. The late star rose to fame with the hit TV shows 'Balika Vadhu' and 'Dil Se Dil Tak'.

