Los Angeles [US], June 27 (ANI): Singer Rebekah Del Rio, who achieved cinematic legend with her performance of "Llorando" in David Lynch's 2001 opus "Mulholland Drive," has passed away.

She breathed her last on June 23 at her residence in Los Angeles. She was 57 years old, as per Variety.

Del Rio's death was confirmed through the Los Angeles Coroner's Office.

Lynch was first introduced to Del Rio by their mutual CAA agent Brian Loucks in the mid-'90s. The singer was working under a country record deal in Nashville, Tenn., which she had landed off of her recording of "Llorando," a Spanish-language cover of Roy Orbison's "Crying." Upon their meeting, Lynch asked Del Rio to perform the number and covertly recorded her. The performance became the basis for the Club Silencio scene, an addition by Lynch to his by-then-rejected ABC pilot "Mulholland Drive," which he was reworking into a feature film, as per Variety.

Born July 10, 1967 in Chula Vista, Calif., Del Rio began performing in San Diego before moving to Los Angeles. She had a son, Phillip C. DeMars, in 1986. DeMars died in 2009 at the age of 23. (ANI)

