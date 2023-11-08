Makers of the upcoming action thriller film Singham Again unveiled actor Kareena Kapoor Khan's first look from the film on Wednesday. Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared the first look poster which he captioned, "Meet the strength behind Singham...Avni Bajirao Singham..." Rohit also recalled working with Kareena in previous projects and wrote, "We first worked together in 2007...3 blockbusters till now Golmaal Returns. Golmaal 3. Singham returns... And now working on our fourth project... Singham Again...16 year long association. Nothing has changed, Bebo is still the same, simple, sweet and hardworking." Singham Again: Rohit Shetty Unveils FIRST Look of Kareena Kapoor Khan As Avni Bajirao Singham; Actress Looks Fierce Holding Gun in the Poster (See Post).

In the poster, Kareena could be seen in a fierce look holding a gun in her hands and with some injury marks on her forehead. Soon after the director shared the poster, fan swamped down the comment section and dropped red hearts and fire emoticons. "The one and only," a fan commented. Another fan wrote, "This is going to be a blockbuster." Helmed by Rohit Shetty Singham Again also stars Ajay Devgn, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff, and Ranveer Singh in the lead roles. Singham Again is the third instalment of the super-hit franchise and the film is all set to hit theatres on the occasion of Independence Day 2024. It will face a big clash with Allu Arjun's Pushpa 2.

Singham was released in 2011, starring Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj in lead roles, followed by Singham Returns in 2014. Both projects were declared box office hits.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena recently attended the premiere of her film The Buckingham Murders at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in a black dress with pink sleeves. She went for nude makeup and tied her hair in a bun. On the other hand, Karisma and Saif twinned in white. Karisma looked exquisite in a white saree, while Saif looked royal in a white kurta-pyjama with a white Nehru jacket. The Buckingham Murders is helmed by Hansal Mehta, It also stars Ash Tandon, Ranveer Brar, and Keith Allen. It is written by Aseem Arrora, Kashyap Kapoor, and Raghav Raj Kakker and produced by Balaji Telefilms and TBM Films alongside Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, and Kareena Kapoor Khan. Singham Again: Is Kareena Kapoor Khan Off to Hyderabad for the Shoot of Rohit Shetty’s Film? Check Out Actress’ Latest Insta Post.

Apart from this, Kareena will also be seen in The Crew alongside Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies. Actor Kapil Sharma will also be seen in a special cameo role in the film. It is all set to hit the theatres on March 22, 2024.