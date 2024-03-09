Mumbai, Mar 9 (PTI) India's Sini Shetty is out of Miss World 2024 race.

At the grand finale of the 71st edition of the pageant, being held in India after 28 years, Shetty was bested by Miss Lebanon who made it to the top 4 of the contest.

Also Read | Miss World 2024: Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Manisha Koirala and Richa Chadha Set the Ramp Ablaze Alongside Models, Groove to the Beats of Heeramandi's First Song 'Sakal Ban'.

Shetty, the 22-year-old trained Bharatanatyam dancer who was born and raised in Mumbai, was crowned Miss India World in 2022.

A 12-member jury -- consisting of Miss World 2017 winner Manushi Chhillar, actors Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde; Julia Morley, chairperson and CEO of the Miss World Organisation; film producer Sajid Nadiadwala, former cricketer Harbhajan Singh, and news personality Rajat Sharma, presided over the Miss World 2024 pageant.

Also Read | How To Watch 71st Miss World 2024 Live Streaming Online? Know TV Channel, Live-Stream, Date, Time in IST and More Details.

Representatives from 112 countries participated at the event, which was held at the Jio World Convention Centre in BKC here. It was hosted by Karan Johar and Megan Young, winner of Miss World 2013 pageant.

Chhillar was the most recent Indian to win the pageant. Earlier, Reita Faria Powell, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Diana Hayden, Yukta Mookhey and Priyanka Chopra Jonas won the competition.

The Miss World pageant returned to India after 28 years. The country last hosted the event in 1996 which saw Irene Skliva of Greece win the title.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)