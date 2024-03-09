Miss World 2024 Winner Name and Photo: 71st Miss World winner is Miss Czech Republic Krystyna Pyszková. Lebanon Yasmina Zaytoun is announced the 1st Runner-Up of 71st Miss World. The 25-year-old Miss World Czech Republic, Krystyna Pyszková is the 71st Miss World! Karolina Bielawska of Poland crowned her successor at the end of the 71st Miss World event. The grand finale is taking place on Saturday, March 9, 2024, at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai, India.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Miss World (@missworld)

