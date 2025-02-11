Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 11 (ANI): The upcoming edition of Red Lorry Film Festival will evoke memories and emotions associated with yesteryear Indian cinema.

This year's festival offers a tribute to Indian cinema with a retrospective selection under its 'Legacy Rewind' and 'Timeless Tales' sections, honouring the work of some of the most iconic filmmakers and their magnum opus including Subhash Ghai, Mansoor Khan, Vijay Anand and Smita Patil. It will also showcase iconic films from Hollywood.

The 'Legacy Rewind' slate will pay homage to Subhash Ghai, marking 45 years of his iconic film 'Karz' (1980), a musical thriller that redefined the genre with its unforgettable soundtrack and performances by Rishi Kapoor, Simi Garewal and Tina Munim.

Excited about the film festival, Ghai in a press note said,"As we celebrate forty-five remarkable years of Karz at Red Lorry Film Festival, I am filled with nostalgia and pride. This film, with its unforgettable music by Laxmikant-Pyarelal and Rishi Kapoor's legendary performance, holds a cherished place in Indian cinema. I am truly excited to share this cinematic milestone with audiences. Festivals like Red Lorry Film Festival ensure that the magic of films like Karz continues to resonate across generations, and I eagerly look forward to connecting with fans and cinephiles alike at the festival."

The 'Legacy Rewind' section will also spotlight Mansoor Khan who will be presenting his beloved films, 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' (1988) and 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' (1992) at the festival, as they celebrate 37 and 33 years, respectively.

Speaking about this opportunity, Mansoor Khan said, "It is truly a privilege to revisit the journey that has defined my career and, in many ways, to bring it back to life through the screening of 'Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak' and 'Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar' at Red Lorry Film Festival. Being part of this tribute is a heartfelt celebration of my family's contribution to Indian cinema and I am extremely humbled to witness it at the film festival."

Mansoor Khan's father, his guiding star, mastermind Nasir Hussain brought to Indian cinema 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat' (1973) and 'Hum Kisise Kum Nahin' (1977) as Nuzhat Khan, Hussain's daughter reminisces, "What makes this occasion incredibly memorable is the opportunity to celebrate my father, Nasir Hussain's extraordinary legacy, through classics like 'Yaadon Ki Baaraat' and 'Hum Kisise Kum Nahin' at Red Lorry Film Festival. Marking 65 years of his iconic films at the festival is a true testament to the timeless charm of his work. His unparalleled storytelling and unforgettable music laid the foundation for a legacy that continues to inspire and resonate with audiences across generations."

Marking 55 years of Trimurti Films, the festival will celebrate the cinematic milestones of Gulshan Rai's 'Johny Mera Naam' (1970) and 'Deewaar' (1975) presented by Rajiv Rai at Red Lorry Film Festival. 'Johny Mera Naam', the iconic thriller celebrates 55 years while 'Deewaar' that redefined the angry young man archetype and set a new standard for socially resonant storytelling is celebrating 50 years since their release.

Reflecting on his father's legacy, Rajiv Rai said, "It is an incredible honour to commemorate 55 illustrious years of Trimurti Films and to celebrate the cinematic landmarks of Johny Mera Naam and Deewaar at Red Lorry Film Festival. I am privileged to carry forward the legacy created by my father, the visionary Gulshan Rai. I am immensely grateful to the exceptional directors, technicians and actors who have been the backbone of this banner, redefining storytelling ahead of their time. Their timeless artistry continues to inspire generations of filmmakers and audiences to this day."

Red Lorry Film Festival will also honour the visionary craft of Vijay Anand with screenings of his cinematic masterpieces, 'Johny Mera Naam' (1970), 'Teesri Manzil' (1966) and 'Jewel Thief' (1967). These enduring classics, revered for their storytelling and style, pay homage to the filmmaker's extraordinary legacy in shaping Bollywood's golden era.

As part of the showcase, cinephiles are in for a treat with 'Mr. & Mrs. '55' (1955), one of the rare comedies of and a tribute to the revered Guru Dutt, honouring his centennial birth anniversary, while, bringing her eternal beauty and grace to the film festival, Smita Patil's 'Mirch Masala' (1987) pays homage to her 70th birth anniversary.

Red Lorry Film Festival, which is curated by BookMyShow, is set to return with its second edition from March 21st to 23rd, 2025, in Mumbai. (ANI)

