The Red Lorry Film Festival is back for its second edition. This time, the festival is expanding beyond Mumbai and will also take place in Hyderabad. The event is set to showcase globally acclaimed films, including Emilia Perez, The Girl with the Needle, and Queer. ‘Emilia Pérez’ at Oscars 2025: Netizens Hate on Zoe Saldaña and Selena Gomez’s Movie After It Makes History With 13 Nominations – Find Out Why!.

One of the highlights of the festival is Emilia Perez, which made history by receiving 13 Oscar nominations, the highest ever for a non-English-language film.

Red Lorry Film Festival

The movie features a powerful cast, including Zoe Saldana, Selena Gomez, Karla Sofia Gascon, and Adriana Paz. Gascon also made history by becoming the first transgender woman nominated for an Oscar for acting. The film won the Jury Prize and a joint Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival.

Another highly anticipated film is The Girl with the Needle, a haunting period drama set in 1919 Copenhagen.

The movie is set in Copenhagen in 1919 and tells the story of Karoline, a young seamstress played by Vic Carmen Sonne. After becoming pregnant by her wealthy lover (Joachim Fjelstrup), who refuses to marry her, Karoline is left with two difficult choices: to perform a dangerous abortion on herself or to work with a shady adoption agency.

The Girl With the Needle had its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival, followed by its North American premiere at the Toronto Film Festival. The film received strong reviews, with critics praising its intense storyline and powerful climax.

Taking to its official Instagram page, Red Lorry Film Festival announced the exciting news with a caption that read, "For cinephiles who crave the unseen, the unheard, the unforgettable. MUBI brings its most compelling films to Red Lorry Film Festival. Emilia Perez- Justice wears many faces. Some sing, some fight, and some disappear. The Girl with the Needle- In the shadows of 1920s Copenhagen, one girl stitches a fate she never asked for. Queer- A restless pursuit of love, lost in bars and visions. Catch these movies only at the Red Lorry Film Festival." Oscars 2025: From ‘Emilia Perez’ to ‘The Substance’, All Best Picture Nominees That Have Been Shrouded in Controversies – Here’s Why!.

The festival is set to take place in Mumbai and Hyderabad from March 21 to 23.