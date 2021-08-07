Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 7 (ANI): Just like every mother, actor Soha Ali Khan's heart is also filled with countless emotions as her nearly 4-year-old daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu took her first step to her 'big school' on Saturday.

The actor captured the moment using her phone's camera and shared it on her Instagram handle writing, "Taking the first step - literally and metaphorically. #alwaysascending #big school."

In the picture, Inaaya could be seen climbing up the stairs with her little feet. She is seen wearing a yellow frock with cute pink sandals.

Fans and celebrity followers of the 'Rang De Basant' star chimed into the comments section and dropped heartfelt messages for Inaaya.

Big B's daughter Shweta Bachchan also wrote, "All the best little Inaaya," with a red heart emoticon.

Soha Ali Khan got married in 2015 to Bollywood actor Kunal Khemu. The actor couple was blessed with Inaaya Naumi Kemmu on September 29 in 2017. (ANI)

