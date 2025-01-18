Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 18 (ANI): Actor Sonu Sood's latest film 'Fateh' has turned out to sleeper hit and is being praised for its story, stunning action sequences, and, of course, the music.

What makes the Sonu Sood-directed action-drama stand out is its Rs30 crore budget, which proves that a great film doesn't always need a big price tag or an A-list cast to succeed.

The film revolves around the fight against cybercrime and has struck a chord with moviegoers. The film is inspired by real-life events during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One of Fateh's biggest draws is its action sequences. International stunt director Lee Whittaker, known for 'Captain Marvel' and 'Fast & Furious 5', choreographed the high-octane stunts for the film.

The sequences have been shot in locations including Istanbul, Dubai, and the US.

Earlier, while speaking to ANI, Sood, who has been an action star for most of his acting career, shared that he spent a lot of time writing the action scenes for the film and recalled an action scene that took 2.5 months during the making of the film.

"When you become director, then you can write actions. I wrote each action scene including if the character would be hit with a plate or spoon or pen or drill. So, time invested in writing made the action better. People are appreciating the action. We did a lot of work on that. We have also spent 2.5 months on an action shot. Hence, I believe that efforts always harbours appreciation," Sood told ANI.

The music of Fateh, composed by Hans Zimmer, has been another highlight. Zimmer's score, with tracks including "To The Moon," heightens the stakes. Vocal contributions from Arijit Singh, B Praak, and Loire Cotler have made the soundtrack a hit.

Apart from this, trade analysts have also hailed Sood's directorial debut as a game-changer. The movie has also performed well at the box office. By its seventh day, Fateh had earned Rs16.25 crore.

Directed by Sonu Sood, the 'Fateh' hit theatres on January 10. (ANI)

