National Award-winning actress Seema Biswas emphasised the importance of letting one’s work speak for itself rather than responding to criticism. She shared this insight during a masterclass at the 10th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF). Reflecting on her remarkable career in the film industry, Seema offered valuable experiences and lessons to the audience. The engaging session was moderated by Prof Shiv Kadam, who guided the conversation through various aspects of Seema’s illustrious journey in cinema. Her words left a lasting impact on aspiring filmmakers and actors alike. 10th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival: Sai Paranjpye To Get Lifetime Achievement Award, ‘Village Rockstars 2′, ’Kaliya Mardan’ To Be Screened.

Seema Biswas Gets Candid About Her Career

Reflecting on her journey, Seema Biswas shared that while she initially aspired to be a dancer, her first experience with acting revealed her true calling, taking her from a small village to the Oscars. Speaking about her much-talked-about role in Bandit Queen, she recalled how the script left her sleepless for days, and the film became a transformative experience. After reading the script, I couldn’t sleep for three days. I knew this role was meant for me. Working on this film was a profound experience that will stay with me forever. After Bandit Queen, I wanted to prove that I was not just a controversial actress but a versatile performer. That’s why I chose to do Khamoshi." she shared.

Seema Biswas Shares Her Mantra for Aspiring Actors

Seema Biswas advised aspiring actors to focus on authenticity, emphasising that imitation weakens the essence of a performance. She stressed the importance of immersing oneself fully in a role, treating each one as a fresh start. IFFI 2024: Ashutosh Gowariker Appointed as Chairperson of International Jury for Prestigious Film Festival.

"Every role demands authenticity. Take inspiration from your characters, but never attempt to imitate them. Copying destroys the soul of the original performance. When preparing for a role, you must immerse yourself completely and live the character’s life 24/7. For me, each role starts from scratch, and I dedicate myself fully to embodying it," she told at AIFF. The 10th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF 2025) will conclude on January 19 at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.

For the unversed, Seema Biswas is an Indian actress known for her work in Hindi films and theatre. She gained recognition for portraying Phoolan Devi in Bandit Queen (1994), earning the National Film Award for Best Actress. Her notable films include Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), Bhoot (2003) and Vivah (2006). In addition, she has appeared in several television shows.

