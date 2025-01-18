Chris Martin and his girlfriend Dakota Johnson visited Shri Babulnath Temple in Mumbai on Friday (January 17) to seek blessings ahead of Coldplay's highly anticipated Mumbai concert in the city. The couple prayed at the temple, paying their respects to Lord Shiva and immersing themselves in the serene atmosphere. Photos and videos from their visit have since surfaced online, with one video, in particular, going viral—showing a delightful exchange between Chris Martin and a young fan. Coldplay in India: Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson Seek Lord Shiva’s Blessings at Mumbai’s Babulnath Temple; Video of Actress Whispering Wish Into Nandi’s Ear Goes Viral – WATCH.

Coldplay's Chris Martin Meets His Little Fan

A heartwarming moment between Chris Martin and a young fan has gone viral. While leaving the Babulnath Temple, the little fan approached Chris, asking for a ticket to his concert at DY Patil stadium in Navi Mumbai. The Coldplay frontman warmly greeted the child and their family, shared a cheerful high-five, and even surprised the young fan with a thoughtful gift—a badge. The sweet exchange has melted hearts online, showcasing Chris's kindness and generosity. Dakota Johnson in India: Video of Coldplay’s Chris Martin and His Girlfriend Caught in Mumbai’s Infamous Traffic Jam Goes Viral – WATCH.

Chris Martin's Sweet Exchange With Little Fan

Deets on Coldplay India Tour 2025

For the unversed, British rock band Coldplay is gearing up for their highly anticipated Music of the Spheres World Tour in India. The band will perform three consecutive shows at Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21. The tour will then wrap up with two performances at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and 26, 2025. Fans are eagerly awaiting these spectacular events as Coldplay brings their iconic hits to India.

