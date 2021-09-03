Kolkata, Sep 3 (PTI) Filmmaker Srijit Mukherji on Friday shared the poster of his upcoming movie "Oti Uttam", which will feature late cinema legend Uttam Kumar through his old footage from various movies.

The filmmaker made the announcement in a post on Facebook to mark the 95th birth anniversary of the mega star.

"After four years of painstaking research, watching and re-watching 62 films frame by frame, re-writing the script that many times...

"Scouring dusty offices and seedy bars and narrow lanes to trace the rights holder, negotiating and collecting the necessary rights, countless sessions with VFX experts, sound designers and cinematographers, a dream is about to come true. Happy birthday. Aapni aachen, that is indeed enough," Mukherji wrote.

Mukherji also shared the poster for the film, which will also star Kumar's grandson Gourab Chatterjee, Anindya Sengupta and Roshni Bhattacharya.

Though plot details are not yet known, industry sources said the film revolves around a film researcher working on a project on Uttam Kumar where the icon is brought in planchette.

Uttam Kumar had dominated the Bengali film industry for over two decades and featured in hits such as "Nayak ", "Chowringhee", "Saptapadi" and "Anthony Firingee ".

Fondly remembered as "Mahanayak" by his fans, Kumar was the first recipient of the National Film Award for Best Actor in 1967 for his performances in "Chiriakhana", directed by Satyajit Ray, and" Antony Firingi".

Kumar died on July 24, 1980 at the age of 54.

