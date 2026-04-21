NewsVoir

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 21: Swiggy (NSE: SWIGGY/BSE: 544285), India's pioneering on-demand convenience platform, announced the winners of the third edition of the Swiggy Restaurant Awards 2026, following a month of unprecedented nationwide participation. The awards recorded 1.3 crore+ votes from 6.43 lakh unique users, marking a 2.2X jump over last year, making it the biggest edition till date.

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Spanning 160+ cities, 110 categories, and 15,000 winning brands, this year's awards celebrated the best across food delivery and dineout experiences. The scale of engagement was driven by 43.8 lakh users sharing voting links, with participation from 25K new-to-platform users. This year's Swiggy Restaurant Awards focused on deeper relevance with regional categories and city-level inputs.

Biryani emerged as the most popular category with 7.02 lakh votes, followed by Pizza, North Indian, Burger, and Chinese. The 2026 edition also expanded into new and trend-led categories including EatRight, Corporate/Desk Eats, and Trending Dish Families such as Pasta, Arabic cuisine, Cheesecake, Mandi, and Grills & Shawaya. Regional depth was further strengthened with categories like Naati Style Biryani, Rayalaseema cuisine, South Indian tiffins, and Marathi food, making the awards more locally relevant than ever.

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Food Delivery Favorites

- Biryani - Behrouz Biryani, Bikkgane Biryani, Biryani By Kilo, Charcoal Eats - Biryani & Beyond

- Pizza - Domino's Pizza, Pizza Hut, La Pino'z Pizza

- North Indian - BOX8 - Desi Meals, LunchBox, The Good Bowl

- Burger - McDonald's, Burger King, KFC

- Chinese - Wow! Momo, Chinese Wok, Chowman

- Cakes & Desserts - The Belgian Waffle Co., Harley's Fine Baking, Theobroma, Bakingo

- South Indian - A2B - Adyar Ananda Bhavan, Sagar Ratna, Hotel Saravana Bhavan

- Indian Sweets - Bikanervala, Haldiram's Restaurant, Kanti Sweets

- Ice Cream - Baskin Robbins - Ice Cream Desserts, NIC Ice Creams, Natural Ice Cream

- EatRight - The Protein Project, Eatfit, GetAWay-Ice Creams & Desserts

Swiggy Dineout Champions

- Cafes - Harley's Fine Baking, Cafeteria & Co., Cafe Niloufer

- Fine Dining - Lazeez Affaire, One8 Commune, Burma Burma

- Casual Dining - Barbeque Nation, OG By the Lake, Chowman

- North Indian - Punjab Grill, Kake Di Hatti,The Nawaabs

- Bars & Lounges - Lord of the Drinks, Punjab Grill, Antera Kitchen And Bar

- Insta Worthy - Lord of the Drinks, Gladia Brewery & Kitchen, Nusa Tropical Brew Villa

- Pure Veg Places - Maini's Green Leaf, Vega Pure Vegetarian, Parampara - Flavours of India

- Late Night Spots - Bastian At The Top, Cling Lounge & Bar, Kasso

- Rooftop Places - Roots, LMNOQ, Habitat Cafe

- Biryani Places - Sharief Bhai Biriyani, Meghana Foods - Kanakapura Road, Oudh 1590

Commenting on the awards, Sidharth Bhakoo, Chief Business Officer, Swiggy Food Marketplace, said "At Swiggy, we recognize that food is at the heart of every celebration, uniting traditions and people across the country. The Swiggy Restaurant Awards were created to honor the visionary chefs and innovators who strive to deliver world-class experiences every single day. This year, with a staggering 1.3 crore votes, we've seen not only a deep loyalty to local favorites but also a clear shift toward mindful, convenience-led, and occasion-driven dining. Huge congratulations to all the winners who continue to redefine India's culinary landscape."

Added Swapnil Bajpai, Senior Vice President, Sales, Swiggy Dineout said, "The Swiggy Restaurant Awards 2026 reflect the powerful role of consumer choice in reshaping India's dining landscape--a perfect harmony of national scale and deep regional resonance. This series is more than a celebration of culinary excellence- it is a tribute to the evolving tastes of millions. I extend my heartiest congratulations to the winners across India who continue to set the benchmark for truly memorable dining experiences."

About Swiggy

Swiggy is India's pioneering on-demand convenience platform, catering to millions of consumers each month. Founded in 2014, its mission is to elevate the quality of life for the urban consumer by offering unparalleled convenience, enabled by over 6.9 lakh delivery partners. With an extensive footprint in food delivery, Swiggy Food collaborates with over 2.6 lakh restaurants across 720+ cities. Instamart, its quick commerce platform operating in 131cities, delivers groceries and other essentials across 20+ categories. Fueled by a commitment to innovation, Swiggy continually incubates and integrates new services like Swiggy Dineout and Swiggy Scenes into its multi-service app as well as creating standalone offerings like Toing and Crew for opening up new market segments. Leveraging cutting-edge technology and Swiggy One, the country's only membership program offering benefits across food, quick commerce and dining out, Swiggy aims to provide a superior experience to its users.

For more details, please visit our website: www.swiggy.com/corporate.

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