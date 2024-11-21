SRK fans are in for a treat as a new Hindi trailer for Mufasa: The Lion King is finally here. The nearly two-minute video offers a glimpse of the captivating jungle world with a powerful voice cast that has everyone talking. Shah Rukh Khan lends his voice to the iconic character of Mufasa, while his son Aryan Khan voices Simba. Even the youngest member of the Khan family, AbRam, joins in as the voice of young Mufasa. Other voices include Sanjay Mishra as Pumbaa, Shreyas Talpade as Timon, and Meiyang Chang as Taka. ‘Mufasa–The Lion King’ Final Trailer: From Shah Rukh Khan to Mahesh Babu; Top Stars Revealed for Hindi, Tamil and Telugu Dubbed Versions of Disney’s Film (Watch Videos).

The trailer begins with Timon and Pumbaa who share a lively moment with other jungle characters, but young Mufasa is visibly upset during the exchange.

Watch ‘Mufasa - The Lion King’ Hindi Trailer:

Mufasa soon meets another cub, Taka, whose father warns him to stay away from the "awara" (wanderer) Mufasa. Defending himself, Mufasa says, "Mai awara nahi, mai to bas kho gaya hu" ("I am not a wanderer; I am just lost").

The trailer then shows the growing bond between Mufasa and Taka. As the jungle animals unite for a special mission, a powerful moment towards the end signals that Mufasa's time has come to step into his destiny.

Earlier in a statement shared by Disney, Shah Rukh Khan spoke about the personal connection he feels to his character, Mufasa.

"Mufasa has an incredible legacy and stands as the ultimate king of the jungle, imparting his wisdom to his son, Simba. I deeply relate to him as a father and also resonate with Mufasa's journey in the film," said Khan, whose powerful voice is set to bring the character's regal authority and wisdom to life once again. ‘Mufasa: The Lion King’ Trailer: The Origin Story of Simba’s Father Is About His Once Friendship With Adoptive Brother and Future Enemy, Scar! (Watch Video).

Mufasa: The Lion King will be released in cinemas on December 20 in English, Hindi, and Tamil.