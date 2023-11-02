Mumbai, Nov 2 (PTI) Superstar Shah Rukh Khan unveiled the first look of "Dunki", his upcoming collaboration with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani, on his 58th birthday, calling the film a "story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires".

The film's first look, dubbed 'Dunki Drop 1' by the makers, was shared by the actor on his official social media handles on Thursday.

"A story of simple and real people trying to fulfill their dreams and desires. Of friendship, love, and being together… Of being in a relationship called Home! A heartwarming story by a heartwarming storyteller.

"It's an honour to be a part of this journey and I hope you all come along with us. The #DunkiDrop1 is here," SRK wrote on X, along with the first look video.

Also starring Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover, "Dunki" is scheduled to be released in theatres on Christmas.

According to the makers, the film revolves around five friends -- SRK's Hardy, Pannu's Manu, Kochhar's Buggu, Grover's Balli and Kaushal's Sukhi -- and their quest to reach foreign shores.

Drawn from real-life experiences, the movie charts the arduous yet life changing journey they are about to undertake to make their dreams come true, as per the plotline.

A JIO Studios, Red Chillies Entertainment and Rajkumar Hirani Films presentation, "Dunki" is produced by Rajkumar Hirani and Gauri Khan. It is written by Hirani, Abhijat Joshi, and Kanika Dhillon.

