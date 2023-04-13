Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 13 (ANI): Superstars Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are all set to begin the shoot of their special action sequence for the upcoming film 'Tiger 3' soon.

Preparations for the shoot are currently going on in full swing and as per an industry source, not one but three action directors are planning this blockbuster action sequence.

Also Read | Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor and Other Celebs Who Love Tie-Dye Prints!.

Three top action directors from across the world Franz Spilhaus, Parvez Shaikh and Se-yeong Oh are conceptualizing the mega action sequence featuring Salman and SRK in 'Tiger 3'.

"We know that Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan are going to come together again in Tiger 3 and Aditya Chopra & director Maneesh Sharma are clear that the impact of this epic action sequence on the minds of audiences should be a few notches higher than what they saw in Pathaan! That is why we are hearing that in Tiger 3, we have not one but three action directors from across the world planning this blockbuster action sequence! Let's see what they have in store for us," the source said.

Also Read | Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki, Varun Dhawan’s Bhediya 2, Shahid Kapoor’s Blood Daddy and More – All You Need to Know About Jio Studios’ Upcoming 100 Movies and Series.

SRK is expected to start shooting for his cameo in Salman Khan-starrer in April. He will shoot for seven days in Mumbai.

Tiger 3, the third in the Tiger franchise, will be directed by Maneesh Sharma. The film will release in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu this Diwali. The upcoming action-thriller stars Emraan Hashmi as the antagonist.Katrina will play the female lead in the film.

Prior to Tiger 3, Salman and SRK were seen together in Siddharth Anand's blockbuster 'Pathaan'. The film, which went on to become a blockbuster, marked the return of SRK to the silver screen after a four-year hiatus. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)