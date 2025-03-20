Odisha (Bhubaneswar) [India], March 20 (ANI): Filmmaker SS Rajamouli has voiced his concerns about the lack of civic sense displayed by visitors to Odisha's highest peak, Deomali, during his recent solo trek.

Rajamouli took to X (formerly Twitter) to share a video collage of his trek, expressing disappointment over the litter he found along the trail.

In the video shared by Rajamouli, the camera pans across the breathtaking view from the top of Deomali, but it also shows plastic bottles and other garbage scattered among the rocks.

Rajamouli, dressed in a green T-shirt, pants, and white sneakers, ended the video with a shot of himself posing for the camera.

"Had an amazing solo trek to Deomali, Odisha's highest and most stunning peak. The view from the top was absolutely breathtaking. However, it was disheartening to see the trail marred by litter. Such pristine wonders deserve better. A little civic sense can make a huge difference... Every visitor should carry back their waste to help protect these places," he captioned the post.

The post caught the attention of local socio-political leader Suparno Satpathy, who replied to Rajamouli's tweet, expressing regret over the unpleasant experience.

"Dear @ssrajamouli, regrets for your unpleasant experience at the stunning Deomali. My appeal to our 'positions of power' - 'Visitors need to be sensitized extensively and violators need to be penalized heavily' - SS. ps: This also goes for all the other stunning spots of Odisha," he wrote.

On the work front, Rajamouli is set to direct a movie tentatively titled SSB29, starring Mahesh Babu and Priyanka Chopra. The film written by Vijayendra Prasad has kept the fans on the edge. However, further details about the cast are still under wraps. (ANI)

