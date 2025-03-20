Abhishek Bachchan is a name that will forever be remembered for his versatility in Bollywood. Over the years, the I Want to Talk actor has become a fan favourite due to his realistic yet subtle performances, garnering him immense praise. However, Abhishek Bachchan's off-screen ventures have also contributed to cementing his reputation. After owning the Indian Super League (ISL) football team Chennaiyin FC and the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) team Jaipur Pink Panthers, the actor added another feather to his entrepreneurial cap - a stake in the European T20 Premier League (ETPL). Abhishek Bachchan Joins Forces With ICC-Sanctioned European T20 Premier League 2025 As Co-Owner.

ETPL Co-Owner Abhishek Bachchan Talks About His Love for Cricket

In a video shared by European T20 Premier League on X (previously Twitter) on Wednesday (March 19), franchise co-owner Abhishek Bachchan is seen engaging in an insightful chat with Ireland cricket legend Kevin O'Brien as he visited Dublin to promote the league. When the former Irish all-rounder asks, "So how di the love of cricket start for you?", Jr Bachchan replies, "Back home in India, cricket is like a religion. I don't know any Indian who's not grown up either wanting to play cricket or playing cricket. Its like an extension of your every day."

Abhishek Bachchan Discusses His Love for Cricket With Kevin O’Brien

Abhishek Bachchan speaks about his love for the game with Ireland legend, Kevin O'Brien!

Amitabh Bachchan Cheers for Son Abhishek Bachchan As Expands His Presence in the World of Sports

Abhishek Bachchan's father and cinema legend Amitabh Bachchan, who always supports his son's entrepreneurial ventures, once again showed his encouragement by cheering for him on for the upcoming European T20 Premier League. Taking to his X handle, Big B re-shared a video of Abhishek from Dublin and wrote, "a fresh initiative .. another medium for you in Sports... may all be well .. Abhishek". In another post, the Bollywood legend wrote, "well done Abhishek for this fresh initiative .. may you succeed in this too."

Amitabh Bachchan Cheers for Abhishek Bachchan As He Promotes ETPL in Dublin

well done Abhishek for this fresh initiative .. may you succeed in this too ..🙏

Sanctioned by the International Cricket Council (ICC), the ETPL will feature six teams from Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands. The inaugural season is scheduled to take place in Rotterdam and Dublin from July 15 to August 3, 2025.

