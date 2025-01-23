Washington DC [US], January 23 (ANI): Lynn Ban, the Singaporean jewellery designer and star of Bling Empire: New York who suffered brain and head injuries in a skiing accident just before Christmas, passed away on Monday apparently as a result of the accident, reported Deadline. She was 51.

Lynn's son Sebastian announced the death of his mother. In his Instagram post, Sebastian wrote,

Also Read | Blake Lively's Lawyers REACT to Video Released by Justin Baldoni's Legal Team From 'It Ends With Us' Sets, Say the Footage Corroborates Allegations Made by Actress.

"My mum passed away on Monday, I know she wanted to share her journey after her accident and brain surgery, so I thought she would appreciate one last post sharing the news to people who supported her." as quoted by Deadline.

Lynn Ban, the owner of Lynn Ban Jewelry whose designs have been worn by celebrities including Beyonce, informed fans about her accident in the city of Aspen in Colorado while she was on vacation with her family on December 30.

Also Read | 'False News': Kushal Tandon DENIES Reports of Auditioning for Star Plus' 'Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin' for Lead Role After Generation Leap (View Post).

It was accompanied by a photo of the designer with a partially shaved head and an incision from the emergency craniotomy she underwent on Christmas Eve.

In her Instagram post, the Singaporean jewellery designer revealed that she was on vacation in Aspen with family when she suffered an accident at the top of the mountain. She was wearing a helmet but still sought out the ski patrol to get checked for a possible concussion.

"I had a bit of a headache but thought after lunch it would be fine and I could ski again. The paramedic suggested I go to the hospital for a CAT scan. This saved my life." wrote Lynn.

Describing her accident, Lynn wrote,

"Within 30 minutes they told us I had a brain bleed and needed to be airlifted to the trauma hospital," she wrote. "Last thing I remember was being intubated and waking up after an emergency craniotomy with Jett by my side."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DENfqWPRyYX/?img_index=1

Lynn was a stand-out in the Bling Empire: New York series in 2023. It was a spin-off of A Bling Empire, the Netflix reality program.

After the shocking death of the designer, her son Sebastian paid tribute to her mother today. From his mother's Instagram handle, he wrote,

"Many of you followed my mum but never got the chance to know her or meet her in person. I would like to take the chance to share who my mum really was. She was and always will be my best friend, the best mother to me, and someone who cared for all. She always had a smile on her face even when times were tough during her recovery process. She was a fighter until the end and is the strongest woman I know. She was the funniest and coolest mum I could ever ask for."

He continued, "She took care of me, my dad, and our entire family throughout her whole life. Although she may be gone now, I will do everything I can to make sure she is never forgotten and for her life to be celebrated as it deserves to be. As a final message to my mum, I would just like to say that I will miss you forever and end in something she always told me 'I love you more than life itself' mum."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DFIT_uPoPBo/?img_index=1

He also shared adorable pictures of his mother and family. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)