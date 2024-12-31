Los Angeles [US], December 31 (ANI): Canadian actor Angus MacInnes, best known for his roles in 'Star Wars: A New Hope' and 'Rogue One', has passed away at the age of 77.

As per Variety, MacInnes breathed his last on December 23. He died peacefully and surrounded by family, according to a statement by the MacInnes Family shared on social media.

Also Read | Year-Ender 2024: Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2 The Rule', Jr NTR's 'Devara', Prabhas' 'Kalki 2898 AD' - Check Out 10 Highest-Grossing Movies at Box Office in India!.

"To all Angus' fans around the world, with breaking hearts, we write this: Angus MacInnes, beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and actor died on 23rd of December 2024. He left us peacefully, surrounded by his family and love," read the statement posted to Facebook.

"Angus' career spanned decades, with unforgettable roles in films such as 'Star Wars: A New Hope' (as Gold Leader, Jon 'Dutch' Vander), 'Witness,' 'Judge Dredd,' 'Captain Phillips,' and many others. His work touched countless lives, and he took great pride in being part of these stories that continue to resonate with audiences worldwide," the statement further read.

Also Read | Urmila Matondkar Shares Grateful Goodbye to 2024, Thanks Fans for Their Love and Support (View Pics).

The family described Angus as "a kind, thoughtful, and generous soul who brought warmth and humor into the lives of everyone who knew him."

"He will be deeply missed by his family, friends and fellow actors but also by his fans around the world - his family thank you all," they added.

MacInnes starred as Jon "Dutch" Vander, better known as Gold Leader, in the first "Star Wars" film, and would go on to reprise the role in the "New Hope" prequel "Rogue One." Other credits include "Eyes Wide Shut," "The Black Dahlia," "Formula 51" and "Rhythm & Blues." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)