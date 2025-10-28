The Stray Cats have cancelled their fall United States tour as their member Brian Setzer has been battling "serious illness." Dua Lipa Officially Announces 2025 ‘Radical Optimism’ Tour Dates.

As per Variety, in a statement, Setzer explained, "I'm heartbroken to share, due to serious illness, I am unable to perform and very regrettably have to cancel our Stray Cats tour. I know this affects so many people and I am devastated to have to deliver this news. I've been trying everything I can to go on and do these shows, but it is just not possible. I've been looking forward so much to being on stage with my band mates again and playing for all of our amazing fans, and I'm gutted."

Earlier this year, Setzer revealed that he could not play the guitar due to an autoimmune disorder that affected his hands. "Towards the end of the last Stray Cats tour I noticed that my hands were cramping up," he wrote on social media. "I've since discovered that I have an auto-immune disease. I cannot play guitar. There is no pain, but it feels like I am wearing a pair of gloves when I try to play," he said.

The Stray Cats were set to kickstart their fall tour this past weekend but were forced to cancel the first two shows in Michigan and Illinois. The trio had planned to tour across the US through late November, with scheduled stops in Las Vegas, Cincinnati, and Wheatland, California, where the tour was slated to wrap up on September 23.