New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Unfolding a new page in her Sunday Diaries, filmmaker and author Tahira Kashyap Khurrana shared a quirky video with son Virajveer and daughter Varushka revealing their bath time routine on a lazy Sunday afternoon.

Taking to her Instagram, Tahira could be seen demanding a hilarious plea as she writes "Sundays are not meant to have an early bath!" adding a quirky element with an IG telephonic filter including her children.

Also Read | Chiranjeevi Calls Son Ram Charan ‘My Pride’ as He Posts Special Birthday Tribute for Him.

She added "Sunday, it's 4:20 pm and we still haven't had a bath'' to which Virajveer Khurrana confesses "we're Very Lazy" and his younger sister Varushka added "I do not know when are we having a bath"

Depicting the adorable bond, Tahira is often seen with her kids always smothering each other with love and affection. The family recently travelled together to London and the National Forest of Ranthambore.

Also Read | RIP Jeff Carson: Country Music Artist Who Topped the Charts With His 1995 Single 'Not on Your Love' Dies at 58.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tahira is all set to make her directorial feature film debut with 'Sharmajee Ki Beti', which is set to release later this year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)