England National Cricket Team vs Nepal National Cricket Team Live Streaming Online and TV Telecast: The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 continues its opening weekend as two-time champions England begin their quest for a third title against Nepal. The Match 5 fixture, held today, Sunday, 8 February, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, marks a historic first-ever T20 International meeting between the two nations. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Full Schedule, Free PDF Download Online.
Led by Harry Brook, England enter the tournament as one of the favourites, boasting a side filled with explosive hitters and experienced campaigners. Nepal, captained by Rohit Paudel, are making their third World Cup appearance and will be looking to create a major upset on one of cricket’s grandest stages.
ENG vs NEP Live Streaming and Telecast in India and Nepal
In the Indian subcontinent, the JioStar network provides comprehensive coverage across television and digital platforms. Fans in Nepal can also access the match through local broadcasters. ICC T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table With Net Run-Rate (NRR).
|Region
|TV Channel
|Digital Streaming
|India
|Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports Hindi
|JioHotstar (App & Website)
|Nepal
|Kantipur TV
|JioHotstar / ICC.tv
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket
|Sky Go / NOW
For viewers in India, JioHotstar is offering a "Vertical Feed" for mobile users, along with multi-camera angles including "Stump-cam" and "Hero-cam."
England received a significant boost ahead of the opener with opening batter Phil Salt being passed fit following a recent back spasm. He is expected to open alongside Jos Buttler. The bowling attack will be spearheaded by Jofra Archer, who returns to the World Cup stage after a series of injury setbacks.
Nepal’s strategy will likely revolve around their star leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane and the all-round capabilities of Dipendra Singh Airee. Given the high-scoring nature of the Wankhede track, Nepal’s bowlers will face a stern test against England’s aggressive top order.
(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 08, 2026 01:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).