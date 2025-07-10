New Delhi, Jul 10 (PTI) Actor Suniel Shetty is all set to return as ACP Vikram Sinha in the second season of Amazon MX Player series "Hunter", which just released a teaser.

The show revolves around Shetty's Sinha going against the crime world to save his daughter. In season two, Sinha "gets pulled into a new maze that is far more twisted faced against a villain who is charming, unflinching, and impossible to read." according to a press release.

Also Read | Moon Taeil Sexual Assault Case: Former NCT Member Sentenced to 3.6 Years in Prison, Taken Into Custody After Verdict.

"Season 1 was special. It had the thrill of discovery - of this world and of Vikram's journey. The audience saw him running from his past while trying to uphold justice. But in Season 2, that past catches up in the most unimaginable way. Vikram is pushed to his breaking point. He's a father on a mission, with nothing left to lose. This chapter took a lot out of me, and I think that truth will hit hard on screen," Shetty said in a statement.

Shroff and Shetty are friends in real life and have worked together on movies such as "Border", "Hulchul", "Apna Sapna Money Money", "Aan" and many others.

Also Read | 'Border 2': Diljit Dosanjh Brings Shah Rukh Khan Vibes to the Set, Grooves to Popular Track 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Amid Ongoing Shoot (Watch Video).

Shroff, who plays the negative character of the Salesman, said he was hooked when the role was offered to him.

"He's layered, smooth, calculated, and you never quite know what he's thinking. It was the kind of character that gives you a lot of room to play with. Season 2 packs a solid punch, but it's also deeply rooted in emotions. Sharing the screen with Anna (Shetty) again, but this time on opposite sides, was a treat. Hope our bhidus (friends) who watch us enjoy this battle of minds and morals,” Shroff said.

Directed by Prince Dhiman and Alok Batra, the crime thriller is produced by Yoodlee Films.

"Hunter" season two also stars Anusha Dandekar and Barkha Bisht and will soon premiere on Amazon MX Player.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)