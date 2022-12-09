Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 9 (ANI): Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt on Friday shared a picture with his co-actor Sunny Singh and wished him good luck and success in his career.

Taking to Instagram, Sanjay shared the post which he captioned, "Life takes a full circle... Have previously worked with Sunny's dad Jai Singh ji and now @mesunnysingh and I are working together in #ThevrginTree. Sunny's dedication and focus towards his passion is as amazing as his dad's. Wishing him all the success and good luck!."

Also Read | Kashika Kapoor Is All Set to Make Her Bollywood Debut With Director Pradip Khairwair's Romantic Comedy.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Cl8nloPv7CI/

In the picture, Sanjay could be seen posing with Sunny.

Also Read | Somesh Mathur Becomes First Indian To Be Inducted as a Mentor in the Recording Academy.

The duo is all set to work together in the upcoming horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree'.

Soon after Sanjay shared the post, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart and fire emoticons.

"Big faan sir ji," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "Good luck for your movie baba."

Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, the film also stars Palak Tiwari, Mouni Roy and Youtuber Beyounick in the lead roles.

Apart from starring in the film, Sanjay is also producing it with Deepak Mukut's Soham Rockstar Entertainment.

Sharing more details about the film, Sanjay earlier said, "I am pleased to back the film which was exactly the script I was looking for. The film is the perfect blend of comedy and horror, with the right balance of chills and thrills. I am so glad to have found a production partner, in Deepak Mukut whose cinematic vision and ideals aligns with mine. I always wanted to encourage young fresh talent in the industry and with this film, we launch a new director with brilliant fresh vision. He has put together an eclectic cast and I wish them the best time and a glorious shoot ahead."

Meanwhile, Sunny will be also seen in an upcoming Pan-India film 'Adipurush' alongside south actor Prabhas, Kriti Sanon and Saif Ali Khan. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)