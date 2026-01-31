Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 31 (ANI): Egypt squash players Farida Walid and Seif Refaay clinched the women's and men's singles championships, respectively, at the HCL Squash India Tour Ahmedabad 2026 in Gujarat on Saturday, according to Olympics.com.

In the women's final, Walid, who is 107th in the rankings, defeated local favourite Tanvi Khanna 3-2 (9-11, 13-15, 11-8, 12-10, 11-5) in a 65-minute-long thrilling final to claim her crown.

Tanvi, who is ranked 81st in the squash rankings, looked for a comfortable win at home after she raced to a 2-0 lead. However, the Egyptian fought back brilliantly to turn the tables on the Indian squash player.

Anahat Singh of India skipped the event to compete in the Squash on Fire Open in the USA, currently underway in Washington. She is already in the semi-finals.

Last year in August, Asian Games medalist Tanvi fell short in the final of the women's singles event of the Squash India Tour Jaipur 2025, ending as a runner-up in a well-fought contest at Sawai Mansingh Stadium.

At Jaipur, she was in a battle with top seed Egypt's Nour Khafagy, and Tanvi lost 3-1 (11-3, 5-11, 11-5, 12-10) despite a spirited effort.

Meanwhile, in the men's final, Seif Refaay beat Hazem Hossam in an all-Egyptian championship match, 3-0 (11-4, 11-7, 11-4) in 42 minutes.

India's Suraj Kumar Chand was defeated in the semi-finals by Refaay. Hossam had accounted for the top seed and compatriot Mohamed Gohar in the quarter-finals.

The Ahmedabad leg was the fifth stop on the HCL Squash Tour 2025-26 season. Jaipur, Mumbai, Chennai and Bengaluru held the opening five legs last year. The series concludes with the Delhi leg, scheduled for February 3 to 7. (ANI)

