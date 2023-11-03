Actor Supriya Pathak is all set to reprise her role of Hansa Parekh in the film Khichdi 2. Opening up about the love she received for her role over the years, Supriya told ANI, "...It was important for me to believe that such character exists and then I imbibed it and put it across the audience. The love received by Hansa made me believe that she's a beautiful character and I love playing the role of Hansa." Khichdi 2-Mission Paanthukistan Trailer: Supriya Pathak, Jamnadas Majethia and Others Takes Audiences on a Hilarious Family Adventure With Special Appearances (Watch Video).

Khichdi premiered on Star Plus in September 2002. The second season of Instant Khichdi aired on Star Plus's sister channel, STAR One. The show revolves around the lives of Babuji (played by Anang Desai) who can't keep a check on his frustration as he tries to keep up with the chaos in their joint family, Hansa and Praful (played by Rajeev Mehta and Supriya Pathak), who are primarily the reason of Babuji's anger, Jayshree (played by Vandana Pathak) who was Babuji's witty daughter in law and Himanshu (played by Jamnadas Majethia). Khichdi 2 Song 'Naach Naach': This Energetic Track From Supriya Pathak, Kriti Kulhari, and JD Majethia's Film Will Make You Groove to Its Beats (Watch Video).

It later evolved as a web series and movie. The sequel, an adventure comedy, will now release 13 years after the first film.Khichdi 2: Mission Paanthukistan is all set to hit the theatres on November 17.