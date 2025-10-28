Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): Veteran actor Satish Shah's demise has left everyone saddened.

A few days after the death of the 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' star, his close pal Supriya Pilgaonkar took to Instagram and shared a picture from her last meeting with him.

"Gone too soon Satish! Can't believe we met on a previous Sunday! Happy to have that memory stamped on my heart. I know you are forever watching over your beloved Madhu. We will feel your presence through her smiles. Singing your favourite songs and dancing," she posted.

The picture showed Satish Shah sharing smiles with his wife Madhu and actress Supriya Pilgaonkar.

The prayer meet for the late actor was held at Jalaram Hall in Juhu, Mumbai on October 27. Several celebs, including Johnny Lever with his family, Paresh Ganatra, Deven Bhojani, Sumeet Raghvan and his family, Rajesh Kumar, Divya Dutta, David Dhawan, Nitish Bharadwaj, and Supriya Pilgaonkar, among others, attended it.

The Sarabhai vs Sarabhai producer JD Majethia, who shared a close bond with Satish Shah, posted an emotional note ahead of the prayer meet.

"Our beloved Satish Shah. We gather to celebrate the life and creative spirit of a man whose work has touched hearts, inspired many minds, and brought beauty to the world of film," he wrote on his Instagram handle.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also condoled the passing away of veteran actor Satish Shah and said the late actor will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment. In an X post, PM Modi said Satish Shah's "effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives".

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment. His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he said.

The actor's diverse filmography includes popular hits like satirical black comedy 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' (1983), 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Om Shanti Om', and 'Shaadi No. 1', had a career spanning over four decades.

A graduate of the Film and Television Institute of India (FTII), Shah's mastery of situational comedy and character versatility made him one of the most respected and loved actors in the Indian entertainment industry. (ANI)

