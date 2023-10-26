Suriay 43: Suriya, Nazriya, Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Varma Join Hands for Sudha Kongaraj's Film (Watch Video)

Suriya's upcoming film marks Dulquer and Nazriya's reunion 10 years after Anjali Menon's 2014 Malayalam coming-of-age romantic comedy Bangalore Days.

Agency News ANI| Oct 26, 2023 10:01 PM IST
A+
A-
Suriay 43: Suriya, Nazriya, Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Varma Join Hands for Sudha Kongaraj's Film (Watch Video)

Actor Suriya Sivakumar has announced his next project, Suriya 43, alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma, and Nazriya Fahadh. Suriya took to X and wrote, "Dear all we are excited! Joining hands with @Sudha_Kongara again in a @gvprakash musical, his 100th! SO looking forward to working with my brother @dulQuer & the talented #Nazriya & the performance champ @MrVijayVarma Glad @2D_ENTPVTLTD is producing this special film! #Jyotika @rajsekarpandian #Suriya43." Suriya, Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya and Vijay Varma to Star in Sudha Kongara's Next (Watch Announcement Video).

Dulquer also announced the project on Instagram. He captioned the video, "An alluring and exciting journey. Thrilled to be a part of #Suriya43 with this stellar team." Suriya and Sudha Kongara are returning for Suriya 43, following the 2020 film Soorarai Pottru, which earned him a National Award for Best Actor. Meanwhile, Vijay Varma was last seen in the movie Jaane Jaan that has received positive response. It starred Kareena Kapoor. Thalaivar 170: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Picture from First-day Shoot from Rajinikanth Starrer!

Suriya 43 Announced:

Dulquer, on the other hand, was recently seen in the web series Guns & Gulaabs alongside RajKummar Rao and Gulshan Devaiah. Helmed by Raj & DK the series streamed on the OTT platform Netflix. Apart from that, his recent theatrical release was King of Kotha which received decent responses from the audience. He will be seen in the upcoming multi-lingual film Kaantha. Dulquer Salmaan will not only headline Kaantha but will produce it in collaboration with Baahubali star Rana Daggubati. Kaantha will be released in the Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil languages.

riya-dulquer-salmaan-vijay-varma-unite-for-suriya-43-5516966.html',900, 600)">
Agency News ANI| Oct 26, 2023 10:01 PM IST
A+
A-
Suriay 43: Suriya, Nazriya, Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Varma Join Hands for Sudha Kongaraj's Film (Watch Video)

Actor Suriya Sivakumar has announced his next project, Suriya 43, alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma, and Nazriya Fahadh. Suriya took to X and wrote, "Dear all we are excited! Joining hands with @Sudha_Kongara again in a @gvprakash musical, his 100th! SO looking forward to working with my brother @dulQuer & the talented #Nazriya & the performance champ @MrVijayVarma Glad @2D_ENTPVTLTD is producing this special film! #Jyotika @rajsekarpandian #Suriya43." Suriya, Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya and Vijay Varma to Star in Sudha Kongara's Next (Watch Announcement Video).

Dulquer also announced the project on Instagram. He captioned the video, "An alluring and exciting journey. Thrilled to be a part of #Suriya43 with this stellar team." Suriya and Sudha Kongara are returning for Suriya 43, following the 2020 film Soorarai Pottru, which earned him a National Award for Best Actor. Meanwhile, Vijay Varma was last seen in the movie Jaane Jaan that has received positive response. It starred Kareena Kapoor. Thalaivar 170: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Picture from First-day Shoot from Rajinikanth Starrer!

Suriya 43 Announced:

Dulquer, on the other hand, was recently seen in the web series Guns & Gulaabs alongside RajKummar Rao and Gulshan Devaiah. Helmed by Raj & DK the series streamed on the OTT platform Netflix. Apart from that, his recent theatrical release was King of Kotha which received decent responses from the audience. He will be seen in the upcoming multi-lingual film Kaantha. Dulquer Salmaan will not only headline Kaantha but will produce it in collaboration with Baahubali star Rana Daggubati. Kaantha will be released in the Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil languages.

Comments
Tags:
Dulquer Salmaan Nazriya Sudha Kongara Suriya Suriya 43 Suriya 43 Announced Suriya 43 Announcement Video Suriya 43 Cast Suriya 43 First Look Suriya 43 Movie Vijay Varma
You might also like
Leo in LCU: From Karthi's Kaithi to Kamal Haasan's Vikram, How Thalapathy Vijay's Film is Connected to Lokesh Cinematic Universe (SPOILER ALERT)
South

Leo in LCU: From Karthi's Kaithi to Kamal Haasan's Vikram, How Thalapathy Vijay's Film is Connected to Lokesh Cinematic Universe (SPOILER ALERT)
Jaane Jaan Movie Review: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma Shine in Sujoy Ghosh's Partly Intriguing Murder Mystery (LatestLY Exclusive)
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" alt="Leo in LCU: From Karthi's Kaithi to Kamal Haasan's Vikram, How Thalapathy Vijay's Film is Connected to Lokesh Cinematic Universe (SPOILER ALERT)">
South

Leo in LCU: From Karthi's Kaithi to Kamal Haasan's Vikram, How Thalapathy Vijay's Film is Connected to Lokesh Cinematic Universe (SPOILER ALERT)
Jaane Jaan Movie Review: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma Shine in Sujoy Ghosh's Partly Intriguing Murder Mystery (LatestLY Exclusive)
Bollywood

Jaane Jaan Movie Review: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma Shine in Sujoy Ghosh's Partly Intriguing Murder Mystery (LatestLY Exclusive)
Jaane Jaan Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Netflix Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?
Bollywood

Jaane Jaan Full Movie in HD Leaked on Torrent Sites & Telegram Channels for Free Download and Watch Online; Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Netflix Film Is the Latest Victim of Piracy?
Jaane Jaan: Director Sujoy Ghosh Reveals His Responsibility Increased with Star-Studded Cast
Bollywood

Jaane Jaan: Director Sujoy Ghosh Reveals His Responsibility Increased with Star-Studded Cast
Bollywood

Jaane Jaan: Director Sujoy Ghosh Reveals His Responsibility Increased with Star-Studded Cast
Google Trends Google Trends
Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
5K+ searches
Today's Trends
  • INR
  • USD
  • EUR
View all
ermission for Second Marriage" class="rhs_story_title_alink">

Himanta Biswa Sarma Shares Order to End Polygamy Among Government Employees in Assam, All Staffers Need Govt’s Permission for Second Marriage

  • Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: BJP Releases List of 40 Star Campaigners Including PM Narendra Modi for Vidhan Sabha Polls

  • Uttar Pradesh: Bull Charges At Elderly Man, Tosses Him Up in Air; Video Surfaces

  • Navi Mumbai Water Cut News: CIDCO to Suspend Water Supply for 12 Hours on October 30 Due to Maintenance Works; Check Timings and List of Affected Areas

    • Google Trends Google Trends
    Crystal Palace vs Tottenham
    5K+ searches
    Today's Trends
    • INR
    • USD
    • EUR
    View all
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    City Petrol Diesel
    New Delhi 96.72 89.62
    Kolkata 106.03 92.76
    Mumbai 106.31 94.27
    Chennai 102.74 94.33
    View all
    Currency Price Change

    Editor's Choice

    Trending Topics
    Coronavirus Live Map India Google TrendsCryptocurrencyNarendra ModiCoronavirus in IndiaICC World Cup 2023Virat KohliAsian Games 2023OmicronRahul GandhiLionel MessiAadhaar CardRohit Sharma
    Google News Telegram Bot