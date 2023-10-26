Suriay 43: Suriya, Nazriya, Dulquer Salmaan and Vijay Varma Join Hands for Sudha Kongaraj's Film (Watch Video)

Actor Suriya Sivakumar has announced his next project, Suriya 43, alongside Dulquer Salmaan, Vijay Varma, and Nazriya Fahadh. Suriya took to X and wrote, "Dear all we are excited! Joining hands with @Sudha_Kongara again in a @gvprakash musical, his 100th! SO looking forward to working with my brother @dulQuer & the talented #Nazriya & the performance champ @MrVijayVarma Glad @2D_ENTPVTLTD is producing this special film! #Jyotika @rajsekarpandian #Suriya43." Suriya, Dulquer Salmaan, Nazriya and Vijay Varma to Star in Sudha Kongara's Next (Watch Announcement Video).

Dulquer also announced the project on Instagram. He captioned the video, "An alluring and exciting journey. Thrilled to be a part of #Suriya43 with this stellar team." Suriya and Sudha Kongara are returning for Suriya 43, following the 2020 film Soorarai Pottru, which earned him a National Award for Best Actor. Meanwhile, Vijay Varma was last seen in the movie Jaane Jaan that has received positive response. It starred Kareena Kapoor. Thalaivar 170: Amitabh Bachchan Shares Picture from First-day Shoot from Rajinikanth Starrer!

Suriya 43 Announced:

Dulquer, on the other hand, was recently seen in the web series Guns & Gulaabs alongside RajKummar Rao and Gulshan Devaiah. Helmed by Raj & DK the series streamed on the OTT platform Netflix. Apart from that, his recent theatrical release was King of Kotha which received decent responses from the audience. He will be seen in the upcoming multi-lingual film Kaantha. Dulquer Salmaan will not only headline Kaantha but will produce it in collaboration with Baahubali star Rana Daggubati. Kaantha will be released in the Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Tamil languages.