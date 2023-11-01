Actress Sushmita Sen has been sharing glimpses of her bond with her niece Ziana time and time again. As she turned two, the actress shared a cute video of her having fun. Sen posted the video on her Instagram handle and wrote in the caption, "Happyyyyyyyy Birthday Ziana!!! 2 years old...naughtiest year begins!!! God bless you with the choicest blessings always!!! We love you soooooooo much!!!! Let me know when you're ready for our next drive...Bua ever ready!!" Ziana is the daughter of Sushmita's brother Rajeev Sen and TV actress Charu Asopa. Aarya 3: Sushmita Sen Opens Up About Her Role, Says ‘Strength Was Key Takeaway From the Moment I Read Script’.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sushmita is gearing up for the third season of Aarya 3. Taking to Instagram, Sushmita treated fans with a new glimpse of Aarya 3. Sharing the video, she wrote, 'Kroorta ke saamne acchai ki shoorta fir ek baar kaayam karne ka samay aa chuka hai. Sherni taiyaar hai. #HotstarSpecials #Aarya Season 3, streaming from 3rd Nov only on @disneyplushotstar #AaryaS3OnHotstar.'

View Sushmita Sen's Post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita Sen (@sushmitasen47)

Recently, the makers unveiled the trailer of Aarya 3 which received a good response from the fans. The trailer depicted Aarya as more powerful and furious than ever before. She is now doing everything she used to despise and is in charge of her father's opium empire. From doing business with those who once wanted her dead, she's making new enemies and new allies. 'Aarya' marked Sushmita Sen's comeback on-screen and her digital debut. Sushmita made a thrilling comeback with Aarya in June 2020. In the series, the actor plays a tough woman, who goes beyond boundaries to protect her family from the world of crime. Sushmita Sen on Motherhood: Just Like Aarya, I Can Go to Any Extent for My Two Daughters.

The first season was even nominated for the Best Drama series at the International Emmy Awards. Directed by Ram Madhvani, the series also stars Namit Das, Manish Chaudhari, Sikandar Kher, and Vinod Rawat among others in pivotal roles.