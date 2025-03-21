Washington [US], March 21 (ANI): Warner Bros has greenlit a new thriller project, 'I Pretended to Be a Missing Girl,' with Sydney Sweeney attached to star in and produce the film.

According to Deadline, the movie is based on a Reddit short story by Joe Cote, which has been adapted for the screen by Oscar-winning writer Eric Roth.

The film reportedly follows a drifter who impersonates a missing girl to rob her family, only to realize she has made a terrible mistake.

Sweeney's production company, Fifty-Fifty Films, is producing the project alongside Vertigo's Roy Lee, Steven Schneider, Trevor Engelson, and Aaron Folbe at Underground.

This role will mark another project in Sweeney's career which she is producing.

She recently executive produced Sony's romantic comedy 'Anyone But You,' and also produced the nun horror movie 'Immaculate,' which premiered at SXSW last year.

Sweeney's upcoming projects include 'The Housemaid,' a thriller directed by Paul Feig, in which she stars alongside Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.

She is also set to star in and produce 'Scandalous!,' a biopic about Kim Novak's clandestine love affair with Sammy Davis Jr., and 'Echo Valley,' an Apple project starring Juliane Moore, Kyle MacLachlan, and Domhnall Gleeson. (ANI)

