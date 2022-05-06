Los Angeles, May 6 (PTI) Veteran actor AC Peterson has joined the cast of Sylvester Stallone-led Paramount Plus series "Tusla King".

The show also features actors Max Casella, Domenick Lombardozzi, Vincent Piazza and Jay Will.

According to Variety, the project hails from creator and executive producer Taylor Sheridan.

Terrence Winter is showrunning and executive producing "Tusla King".

The series follows New York mafia capo Dwight “The General” Manfredi (Stallone) just after he is released from prison after 25 years and unceremoniously exiled by his boss to set up shop in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

"Realising that his mob family may not have his best interests in mind, Dwight slowly builds a 'crew' from a group of unlikely characters, to help him establish a new criminal empire in a place that to him might as well be another planet," the plotline reads.

Peterson will essay the role of as Pete “The Rock” Invernizzi, Chickie's(Lombaradozzi) ailing father.

"Tusla King" is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and 101 Studios. PTI

