Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) Actor Taapsee Pannu on Wednesday said she has started training for her upcoming film "Shabaash Mithu", a biopic on Indian cricketer Mithali Raj.

The 33-year-old actor, who wrapped up shooting for "Rashmi Rocket" on Monday, dives straight into her next film, in which she essays the role of the Indian women's cricket captain.

Pannu took to social media to share a photo from her training session.

"And romance with the bat n the ball has begun.... long way to go but a good start is half job done :) This is going to be another milestone of sorts....

"For our captain cool @M_Raj03 and all her #WomenInBlue #ShabaashMithu @rahuldholakia @AndhareAjit @Viacom18Studios (sic)," she wrote on Twitter.

Rahul Dholakia, best known for movies such as "Parzania" and "Raees", is attached to direct the biopic, which is backed by Viacom18 Studios.

