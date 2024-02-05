Singapore, Feb 5 (PTI) The Tagore Society in Singapore has completed a documentary on the island nation's role in the Indian independence campaign led by the late Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

“We have completed the documentary on the life of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose as we feel that most of us, especially the younger generation have no idea about this part of our glorious history,” said Dolly Davenport, Creative Director of the Tagore Society in an email.

"Saga of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Singapore - An Indian Dawn in Singapore" will make sure “Netaji's legend does not die”.

It also has recaptured the remarkable contributions of the Indian National Army (INA) and Rani Jhansi Regiment (RJR).

The 42-minute documentary also highlights how Singapore became the most important player in the final emancipation of India from the British for which we all can be so proud and proudly can say ‘Well Done Singapore'.

“This documentary will stand as a model of equality and harmony for Democracy, not only in India but a shining example to the whole world,” said the society.

“Making this important, timely and historical documentary has been a matter of pride and joy for us.”

