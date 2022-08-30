New Delhi [India], August 30 (ANI): Actors Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan are currently vacationing at the Pataudi Palace with their sons Taimur and Jeh.

On Monday, Kareena took to Instagram and shared a glimpse of her holiday mode. She dropped a picture of Taimur plucking radish for lunch.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Hot hot radish parathas with ghee for lunch."

https://www.instagram.com/p/Ch4DOsEoK0r/?hl=en

In the pictures, Taimur looked super cute in a white printed t-shirt and blue joggers.

As soon as the pictures were posted friends and family chimed into the comment section.

Saif's sister and Taimur's bua Saba Pataudi dropped a sweet comment. She wrote, "So proud #timtim."

Fans and followers garnered the post with heart emojis.

Recently, Kareena shared a video of playing badminton with her husband Saif.

Kareena and Saif have been married for almost 10 years. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. And on October 16, 2012, the two tied the knot.

In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021 they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena was seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' opposite Aamir Khan. She also recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles. (ANI)

