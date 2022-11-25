Deepika Padukone - the name itself makes you blush, right? Little did we know that our beloved Shantipriya from Om Shanti Om would one day rule Bollywood like a true queen. And her stardom isn't restricted to B-town alone. DP has managed to carve a name for herself across industries including regional and western. She recently turned beauty entrepreneur when she launched her self-care brand 82E. While Padukone was already a name so popular in the fashion world, she decided to take it a step ahead this time. Deepika Padukone, Kiara Advani's Tote Bags That We're Personally Eyeing!

However, Deepika's entrepreneurial journey is not something that we'll be discussing today. In fact, we'll be highlighting those few times when she did go wrong with her choices and committed some fashion blunders. There have been instances in the past (though few) when DP wasn't her usual self and in her attempt to experiment and come out of her comfort zone, she ended up on our worst-dressed list. From her awards appearances to outings at Cannes, the list has all the times when we believe Deepika's outfit for the day wasn't up to the mark. Please note, this is strictly based on our personal views and you may disagree with us. Fashion Faceoff: Deepika Padukone or Jennifer Lopez, Who Wore this David Koma Dress Better?

So, go ahead and have a look at times when we felt Deepika could have picked a different or better attire.

The Outfit Was Apt for Met Gala, Not Cannes!

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Big Bow Detailing Is Not Helping Her Case

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Deepika is Clearly Obsessed With Big, Misplaced Bows

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Umm... She Didn't Have the Kylie Jenner Effect!

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The Collar and Tie-Up Detailing On her Wrist Are BAD

Deepika Padukone (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Do you agree with our list? Is there anything that you would want to add or perhaps replace with some other outfit of hers? If yes, drop your views on Twitter @latestly. We'd love to hear your views.

