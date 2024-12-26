Actor Tallulah Willis has announced her engagement to boyfriend and musician Justin Acee. Tallulah, the youngest daughter of Hollywood stars Bruce Willis and Demi Moore, shared the news on Instagram. Tallulah Willis Reveals Personal Struggles with Skin-Picking Disorder in Emotional Post.

She shared a photo of her hand flaunting a glittering engagement ring, captioned it as: "Everyday" and tagged Acee.

Tallulah Willis Announces Engagement to Musician Justin Acee

While it is unclear when the couple first started dating, Tallulah was previously engaged to Motion for Action director Dillon Buss. They announced their engagement in 2021 and parted ways in 2023. Bruce Willis' Daughter Tallulah Willis Reveals Her Skin-Picking Disorder Journey Via Pics, Celebrates Her Progress.

In March, Tallulah revealed she had been diagnosed with autism.