Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], August 3 (ANI): Renowned Tamil actor and music composer Madan Bob is no more.

He breathed his last on August 2 in Chennai.

Born as S Krishnamurthy on October 19, 1953, Madan Bob was widely recognised for his roles as a comedian in Tamil films and as a host and judge on various television programs.

He began his career in the film industry as a music composer before making his acting debut in 1984 through Balu Mahendra's film 'Neengal Kettavai'.

Madan Bob's signature facial expressions, infectious laughter, and expressive eye movements became his trademark style, heavily inspired by veteran comedian Kaka Radhakrishnan, and his contribution to Tamil entertainment spanned decades, leaving behind a legacy cherished by audiences across generations.

He was in his 70s. (ANI)

