Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): Karthik Subbaraj's directorial Tamil action-drama 'Mahaan' is scheduled to release on February 10.

The film is a narrative of a series of events that transform the whole life of an ordinary man as well as all the people around him.

'Mahaan' features real-life father-son duo Vikram and Dhruv Vikram together for the very first time, along with Bobby Simha and Simran in pivotal roles.

Talking about the project, producer Lalit Kumar said, "I am extremely excited for Mahaan. Karthik Subbaraj has done a fabulous job in creating the perfect mix of action, drama and emotions throughout. The film has an incredibly talented and wonderful star cast who have given stellar performances to make the story even more compelling for our audiences."

'Mahaan' will stream on Amazon Prime Video. (ANI)

