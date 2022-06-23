New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): American actor Taraji P. Henson, recently revealed in an interview that she might be soon shifting abroad as the actor wants to be 'stress-free'.

As per People, the 'What men want' actor in a podcast, stated that she is really considering getting up out of here (America), leaving and living in another country, and being asked about how she has been coping with the difficult political and social climate in America, the actor says, "That's something that comes with 50, you get tired of fighting. I'm tired."

The 'empire' actor has been very vocal for the black youth in America and has been part of various movements after all these years of fights for justice, she says, "I just don't want to have to do another hashtag ... I fought, I chanted, I marched. I'm tired."

The 51-year-old actor for now "just wants to be..and be happy", and for that, she might soon bid adieu to America. "I want to go where there's neutral ground," she added to her statement.

According to Henson, being shifted to another country will lead her to achieve her mental peace, keeping all the negativity aside. The 'Karate Kid' actor has openly talked about the importance of mental health through her videos.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the American actor recently lends her voice as Bell Bottom in an upcoming anitmated film 'Minions: The Rise of Gru' which is slated to release on July 1, 2022.

The 'Acrimony' actor has worked really hard to achieve this success in her life, and as per people reported, she dreams to play a hard-core villain in a feature film, although the role of Bell Bottom in Minions is a negative character, she wants to play something like a real-life villain as shown in a Marvel Film.

The actor will be now returning as the host of the upcoming BET Awards. (ANI)

