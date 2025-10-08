Washington, DC [US], October 8 (ANI): Taylor Swift never hesitates from bringing her personal life into her music, and recently she dedicated a song, 'Wood', from the latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, to her fiance, Travis Kelce, according to E! News.

Travis and his brother, Jason Kelce, shared a clip from their upcoming 'New Heights' podcast, in which the Kansas City Chiefs tight end praised Swift following the release of her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl.

"How do you feel about 'Wood'? Let's ask this," Jason asked.

Travis made it clear in the teaser that he's nothing but proud of Taylor and her new music,

"It's been so fun to see everybody's reactions. We've had an absolute blast," he said about the album. "Watching her go through all of her press tour or radios and all these talk shows--she's looked amazing, sounded amazing, and this album is absolutely amazing, " as reported by E! News.

Meanwhile, Taylor Swift, in her recent interview on 'The Graham Norton Show,' said that she and her fiance, Travis Kelce, are planning a "huge" wedding so that they don't miss anyone in the guest list, E! News reported.

"Oh, you'll know," Taylor shared, "I was going to invite you to it."Graham said, "If you're inviting me, it's very big," to which Taylor responded, "It's huge."She shared some details about her wedding, mentioning that she will be doing it after wrapping up the promotion of her new album.

Swift noted that the guest list is not going to be small, E! News reported."I'm so excited about it," Taylor added, "I know it's gonna be fun to plan because I think the only stressful weddings are the ones where you have a small amount and people are on the bubble."

As Taylor explained, having fewer guests often means you "have to evaluate or assess your relationship" with someone to see if they should be there, E! News reported.

She shared, "I'm not gonna do that.""It's gonna be fun," she said, adding, "I shouldn't have said any of that."

Kelce and Swift announced their engagement on Instagram on August 26 after two years of dating, sharing sweet photos from the proposal with the caption, "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married, E! News reported.

The couple shared pictures from the romantic garden proposal, also offering a glimpse of the singer's stunning diamond ring. (ANI)

