New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): Grammy Award-winning guitarist Tom Morello is all set to perform in India.

The legendary musician will headline a three-city tour with performances in Gurugram on December 17 at HUDA Gymkhana, Mumbai on December 19 at MMRDA G-Txt Grounds and Bengaluru on December 21 at Phoenix Marketcity, Whitefield, read a press note.

Co-produced by Tom Morello and BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, this marks Morello's long-awaited India debut.

Excited about India tour, Tom Morello said, "India has always been on my map - a country with a passionate audience that has followed my music and message for years. To finally bring these songs to life on stage in India is incredibly special. Music is about connection, revolution and soul and I cannot wait to share that energy with fans in India this December."

Morello's virtuosity has long transcended genre boundaries, fusing ferocious riffs with experimental sonic landscapes that redefined what the electric guitar could be. His career, spanning over three decades, has placed him at the vanguard of politically charged rock, with an oeuvre that blends activism, storytelling and innovation in equal measure. (ANI)

