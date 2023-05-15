Washington [US], May 15 (ANI): American singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is making new records daily because of her massive fan base all over the globe which enjoys commendable music by the artist. At no cost Swift will allow disrespect to his fans owing to the fact the same incident was observed at her Philadelphia show recently.

According to Variety, a US-based media house, in a video circulating over the internet which has gained millions of views Taylor can be seen stopping security personnel during her show in Philadelphia as part of 'Eras Tour'.

In the incident, "She's fine," Swift is first seen telling security during the number. Then: "She wasn't doing anything." The singer shouts: "Hey! Stop!". Later again, after the next scheduled use of the word "hey!" in the lyrics, she orders security to "stop," before going back to singing and performing choreography.

https://twitter.com/tswifterastour/status/1657583164603367427

Based on a report by Variety, the reason behind the security misbehaving with the fan is connected to being too close to the barricade and clicking pictures. The 'Era Tour' doesn't disallow photographs as per the rules of the concert yet management behaving negatively is the speculated reason behind Taylor intervening by pausing her song 'Bad Blood' midway.

The gesture of the singer is being well received by the netizens as they tagged her as 'Queen' after getting involved in the incident.

The Eras tour began March 17 in Glendale, Arizona and will wrap up in the U.S. with the last night of five-night concerts at L.A.'s SoFi Stadium on Aug. 9. (ANI)

