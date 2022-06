New York, Jun 12 (PTI) Following the screening of her short film "All Too Well" at the 2022 Tribeca Festival, pop star Taylor Swift said she "would love" to direct a full-fledged feature film.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the multiple Grammy winner attended the film gala on Saturday to promote the 10-minute short she directed based on her song of the same name which was released as part of her 2012 album 'Red'.

"It would be so fantastic to write and direct a feature. I don't see it being bigger in terms of scale. I loved making a film that was so intimate with a group that was really small and a really solid group of people that I trusted," Swift said during a discussion with director Mike Mills.

The singer-songwriter also opened up about the process of making her short film "All Too Well", saying it "started with meddling".

She said she started writing elaborate treatments for her videos and "outsourcing the directing" about a decade ago.

"It felt very natural to extend writing a song and visualising it in my head to making a shot list and storyboarding it and picking who we wanted as the head of each department and who would help put all of this puzzle together," Swift, who has also directed the music videos for her songs "Cardigan" and "Willow", said.

The 32-year-old singer said she began directing "almost out of necessity" on "The Man", the song from her 2019 studio album 'Lover'.

"My first instinct was to write the treatment, send it out. I wanted a female director to direct it. And all of my favourite female directors were booked and busy, which is great. We love that. That's fantastic. So I just figured maybe I could do it? I found it incredibly fulfilling."

She also addressed the challenges faced by female filmmakers.

"I'm also extremely aware of my privilege when it comes to being a female filmmaker, because I was able to finance this film myself.

"I have to constantly be aware that, as much as it's a constant challenge for me to be doing something new, I also understand that it's still extremely hard for women to make films, and I am always keeping an eye on that reality," she added.

The Tribeca Film Festival closes June 19.

