Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa is all set to showcase his acting skills with the film 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay'.

The film is touted to be a rom-com and also stars Anupam Kher and Saiee M Manjrekar.

On Tuesday, the makers unveiled the film's teaser.

Set in Agra, 'Kuch Khatta Ho Jaay' is a tedhi-medhi love story between Guru and Saiee.

Sharing the teaser's link, Guru on Instagram wrote, "A love story that's as sweet as candy, with a twist of Sirfira Majnu's antics and Beautiful Laila's charm. Join us on a rollercoaster ride of emotions, drama and a whole lot of fun! #KKHJTeaser Out Now."

The film is directed by G. Ashok, and produced by Amit and Laveena Bhatia. It marks Guru's acting debut.

Recently, the makers of the film unveiled a groovy party number 'Bottley Kholo' which received good responses from the audience.'Bottley Kholo', the song is a peppy number filled with bling. It has been sung by Guru Randhawa, directed by Meet Bros, and the lyrics are by Starbog Loc.

Talking about the track Guru earlier shared, "Being a part of 'Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay' has been special since day one. 'Bottley Kholo' is a sneak peek into the amazing moments we've shared on the sets. Working with Meet Bros on this song and alongside such talented actors has made this journey truly special for me."

Meanwhile, talking about Saiee, she is the daughter of filmmaker Mahesh Manjrekar. She made her acting debut opposite Salman Khan in the action drama film 'Dabangg 3' and was also seen in the Pan-India film 'Major' opposite Adivi Sesh. (ANI)

