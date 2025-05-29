Mumbai, May 29: The makers of the upcoming film “Param Sundari” on Thursday unveiled the first look of the film, touted as the “biggest love story”. Featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Janhvi Kapoor Production banner Maddock Films took to Instagram, where they unveiled the first look, which introduces the dapper dude Sidharth Malhotra as “North’s fire” Param and the stunning Janhvi Kapoor as “South’s grace” Sundari. The first look is charged with romance, drama, emotions and beautiful visuals.

The video was captioned: “Where North’s fire meets South’s grace, it calls for the biggest love story of the year! Dinesh Vijan presents Param Sundari, a love story directed by Tushar Jalota, coming to cinemas on 25th July 2025.” The cross-cultural romance film “Param Sundari” has been locked for theatrical release on July 25. Rajesh, Veteran Tamil Actor, Dies at 75 in Chennai Due to Health Complications.

‘Param Sundari’ Trailer Out

The film is by production house Maddock Films, directed by Tushar Jalota of “Dasvi” fame. It centers on a love story between a North Indian played by Sidharth and a South Indian girl, filmed in Kerala. The film “promises a heartfelt tale of love, where two worlds collide, and sparks are bound to fly. Set against the breathtaking backwaters of Kerala, this love story is a rollercoaster of laughter, chaos, and unexpected twists you won’t see coming,” per a description provided by Maddock, reports variety.com. “Its like those films that Mani-sir (Mani Ratnam) used to do like ‘Saathiya’ (the Hindi-language remake of Tamil drama-romance film “Alai Payuthey”),” Maddock chief Dinesh Vijan has previously told Variety. Amitabh Bachchan Buys Fourth Property in Ayodhya Near Ram Janmabhoomi for THIS Whopping Amount – Deets Inside.

“The kind of music it has and Janhvi playing a South Indian is interesting, Sid’s playing a Northern Delhi boy and the conflict is very cool. It’s like maybe taking ‘Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya’ forward – there’s a high tech idea in there. But we are going into the ‘Kantara’ world of sorts – we are going a little more than that.”

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 29, 2025 02:23 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).