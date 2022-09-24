Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 24 (ANI): Actor Tabu, on Saturday, surprised her fans by giving them a glimpse of her role in 'Khufiya', which is helmed by none other than Vishal Bhardwaj.

Khufiya is based on the novel 'Escape to Nowhere', inspired by real-life events and written by ex-Chief of Counter Espionage Unit of R&AW - Amar Bhushan. The story takes you on a journey of R&AW operative-Krishna Mehra, who is assigned a crucial mission which leaves her juggling between her dual identity as a spy and a lover. Apart from Tabu, 'Khufiya' also stars Ali Fazal and Wamiqa Gabbi.

The teaser features a voiceover from Tabu, describing an unknown individual through poetic references, leaving fans excited.

The creators of Khufiya said, "Khufiya is a spy thriller about the internal ongoings at the Research and Analysis wingand a story about one agent getting to the bottom of things while navigating her personal and professional identity. Wecannot wait for fans to see Tabu in action alongside Ali Fazal, Wamiqa Gabbi and Ashish Vidyarthi."

The teaser was unveiled at Tudum: A Netflix Global Fan Event on Saturday, September 24 on Netflix India's YouTube channel. (ANI)

