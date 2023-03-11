Hannah Waddingham, best known for her role in Ted Lasso, will share screen space with Tom Cruise in Mission: Impossible 8. Welcoming Hannah on board, director Christoper McQuarrie took to his Instagram page and wrote, "And Hannah Waddingham... #Godspeed#DeadReckoning." In Dead Reckoning Part One, Tom Cruise returns as IMF agent Ethan Hunt, a role he originated in the 1996 film based on the popular television series. Mission Impossible–Dead Reckoning Part Two: Tom Cruise Films Scenes on US Aircraft Carrier.

The seventh film in the franchise overall is particularly notable as it is the first sequel to bring back IMF director Eugene Kittridge. In the first film, the character shared one of the most iconic scenes of the entire franchise, which is the "Kittridge, you've never seen me very upset" exchange with Hunt, The Hollywood Reporter reported. Ted Lasso S3 Trailer: Jason Sudeikis, Juno Temple, Hannah Waddingham Struggle with Many Issues but This Team Is Ready to Give It Their Best Shot!

Kittridge is once again played by Henry Czerny, who has good screen time in the new trailer. Director McQuarrie's Dead Reckoning - Part One, delayed several times due to the pandemic, is set for theatrical release on July 14. Dead Reckoning Part Two is expected to be released on June 28, 2024.