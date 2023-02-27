Jason Sudeikis has returned as Ted Lasso for season 3 of the Emmy winning Apple TV+ series. In the third season, the newly-promoted AFC Richmond faces ridicule as media predictions peg them to finish last in the Premier League. Meanwhile, Ted deals with work pressure and continues to wrestle with personal issues back home, Rebecca, played by Hannah Waddingham, navigates being the boss of her own PR agency. Things seem to be falling apart both on and off the pitch, but Team Lasso want to give it their best shot anyway. Ryan Reynolds' Christmas Movie Spirited to Jason Sudeikis' Ted Lasso Season 3; List of Series and Films Arriving on Apple TV+.

Watch Ted Lasso Season 3 Trailer:

