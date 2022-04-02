New Delhi [India], April 2 (ANI): The much-awaited trailer for Thalapathy Vijay-starrer 'Beast' has been unveiled on Saturday and it has all the elements that make up a commercial mass entertainer.

The almost 3-minute trailer introduces viewers to Vijay's character Veeraraghavan, a RAW agent who is the "best and the most notorious spy."

In the clip, terrorists are shown hijacking Chennai's East Coast Mall with Veeraraghavan still inside and hence ensues action-filled sequences of our protagonists fighting them. Pooja Hegde is also seen as being scared of Veeraraghavan's way of tackling the terrorists.

The amalgamation of background score and cinematography is undoubtedly one of the highlights of the trailer.

'Beast', touted to be an action-thriller, is directed by Nelson Dilpkumar and bankrolled by Sun Pictures.

For the unversed, the film is set to release on April 13 and will have a theatrical clash with South actor Yash's 'KGF Chapter 2', which will come out the very next day. (ANI)

